Cowboys future Hall of Famer informs team he plans to retire from NFL
During the 2014 NFL Draft, all eyes were on the Dallas Cowboys thanks to Jerry Jones openly flirting with Johnny Manziel.
With Johnny Football still available when Dallas was on the clock at No. 16, there were expectations that Jones would pull the trigger on his favorite college quarterback. That's not what happened, however, with the Cowboys instead taking Zack Martin out of Notre Dame.
Martin was adamant he would prove the team made the right move, even with Jones throwing a tantrum in the media following his son talking him out of the polarizing signal caller. It didn't take long to see they made the right move.
Manziel was out of the NFL in the blink of an eye while Martin went on to earn nine All-Pro nods and made nine trips to the Pro Bowl. Often considered the best guard in the game, Martin gave the Cowboys all he had for 11 years, but his time in the league has come to an end.
Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday that Martin informed the team he plans to retire at 34 years of age.
Martin was a consistent force on the O-line who helped protect Tony Romo near the end of his career and Dak Prescott to kick off his.
He was also integral in opening lanes for DeMarco Murray when he led the NFL in rushing yards in 2014, Darren McFadden when he topped 1,000 yards in 2015, and Ezekiel Elliott who led the league in rushing twice early in his career.
This past season, injuries slowed Martin who was sent to the IR with an ankle injury after 10 games in 2024.
Set for free agency, he told the Cowboys he would let them know his plans before the new year began. While there would have been suitors, he decided the time was right to begin the next chapter.
Congratulations on a great career, and we'll see you in Canton soon.
