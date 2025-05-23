Cowboys Country

Cowboys TE named team's most underrated player entering 2025 season

Looking for one Cowboys player that could raise a few eyebrows this upcoming season. One writer believes the Cowboys could see a jump with one tight end.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker reacts after wide receiver Jalen Tolbert catches a touchdown pass in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker reacts after wide receiver Jalen Tolbert catches a touchdown pass in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
This upcoming season will be a very important one for the Dallas Cowboys. Getting off on the right foot with a first-year coach is a big deal.

Brian Schottenheimer has more talent on his sideline than most first-year coaches ever see. So, there's really no excuse that this team cannot compete right away this season.

However, are there any players that could surprise fans this year and be a bigger part of the franchise? Sayre Bedinger of NFL Spin Zone seems to think tight end Luke Schoonmaker could be that player this season.

Luke Schoonmake
Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker makes a catch during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"This is maybe more manifesting than anything else. The disappointment of the Luke Schoonmaker selection just continues to hurt as the former second-round pick out of Michigan struggles to find his NFL footing. Schoonmaker has proven to be an effective blocker but he was picked in the second round to also be an impact player in the passing game. This year is his opportunity to take Jake Ferguson’s job and solidify himself as TE1 in Dallas," wrote Bedinger.

Bedinger believes Schoonmaker has the chance to take the starting job from tight end Jake Ferguson. Injuries plagued Ferguson's 2024 campaign, causing the stats to not look as strong as his 2023 season. However, it might be premature to think Schoonmaker has the ability to be a number one tight end in the NFL.

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

