Cowboys TE named team's most underrated player entering 2025 season
This upcoming season will be a very important one for the Dallas Cowboys. Getting off on the right foot with a first-year coach is a big deal.
Brian Schottenheimer has more talent on his sideline than most first-year coaches ever see. So, there's really no excuse that this team cannot compete right away this season.
RELATED: Could Cowboys have surprise LT over Tyler Guyton in 2025 season?
However, are there any players that could surprise fans this year and be a bigger part of the franchise? Sayre Bedinger of NFL Spin Zone seems to think tight end Luke Schoonmaker could be that player this season.
"This is maybe more manifesting than anything else. The disappointment of the Luke Schoonmaker selection just continues to hurt as the former second-round pick out of Michigan struggles to find his NFL footing. Schoonmaker has proven to be an effective blocker but he was picked in the second round to also be an impact player in the passing game. This year is his opportunity to take Jake Ferguson’s job and solidify himself as TE1 in Dallas," wrote Bedinger.
Bedinger believes Schoonmaker has the chance to take the starting job from tight end Jake Ferguson. Injuries plagued Ferguson's 2024 campaign, causing the stats to not look as strong as his 2023 season. However, it might be premature to think Schoonmaker has the ability to be a number one tight end in the NFL.
