Cowboys to sign veteran defensive tackle to multi-year deal
The Dallas Cowboys might not have had the flashiest start to free agency on Monday, but they continue to make quality additions.
According to reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a two-year $8 million deal with former New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Solomon Thomas.
MORE: Cowboys' lack of activity in free agency extends an appalling streak
Thomas will now reunite with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who was his position coach with the Jets for the last three seasons.
A North Texas native, Thomas hails from Coppell, Texas, where he played high school football before committing and playing for the Stanford Cardinal in 2014. He then went on to have a stellar career at Stanford, earning third-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 Honors, before being draft No. 3 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the 49ers.
Thomas spent four seasons with San Francisco, with the final year being cut short due to a torn ACL in Week 2. He went on to sign a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2021, playing in all 17 games. The following season, Thomas signed with the Jets, where he was part of a loaded defensive tackle group that included Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd under Whitecotton.
In his career, Thomas never lived up to the lofty expectations that came along with his No. 3 overall draft selection, but has always been a solid and reliable performer, amassing 18.5 sacks, 33 tackles for loss, 51 quarterback hits and 212 total tackles in 115 career games over eight seasons.
He now joins a Cowboys defensive line group that was desperate for help in the middle stopping the run, and should be a solid fit in defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' new scheme.
