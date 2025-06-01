Cowboys named top free agency fit for former NFC East rival after OTAs
The Dallas Cowboys just completed their second week of OTAs, and there were a lot of positive notes from the practices.
Players loved the energy head coach Brian Schottenheimer provided, and they had a few new faces stand out. Most notable was George Pickens, who seems to be thrilled with his new surroundings.
There were some concerns as well. Dallas still doesn't have a fully healthy secondary with Trevon Diggs and Shavon Revel Jr. still rehabbing knee injuries. They're also trying to replace Jourdan Lewis, who left early in NFL free agency.
That's led to DaRon Bland playing in the slot with Kaiir Elam and Andrew Booth as the two outside corners. Needless to say, that's not an ideal starting unit, which is why Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network says Kendall Fuller is the one remaining free agent Dallas should sign.
"Fuller is a nine-year NFL veteran who offers some versatility at corner. He can line up both outside and inside, a skill set the Cowboys should find valuable after losing slot man Jourdan Lewis in free agency. He has 82 pass breakups and 16 interceptions over his career," he wrote.
"Dallas ranked 13th in pass defense success rate last season, but Fuller could help shore up the back end with reliable depth."
Dallas knows Fuller well, considering he had two stints with the Washington Commanders. A third-round pick in 2016, he began his career in D.C. before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. He returned in 2020 before spending this past season in Miami.
At 30 years old, Fuller would be a stopgap solution but that's all the Cowboys need at this point.
