Dallas Cowboys former division rival DE not 'viable option' for trade
The Dallas Cowboys got back into the win column with a victory over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, but it came at a huge cost.
Dallas All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons went down with a high-ankle sprain that could cost him multiple weeks while starting defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a mid-foot sprain that makes him a "prime candidate" to land on the injured reserve list.
With the flurry of injuries decemating the defensive line, Dallas is going to need to find options to replace Parsons and Lawrence while they are sidelined.
Reports surfaced over the weekend that the team could be considering "outside options" to bolster the pass rush, which immediately led to people speculating about a potential trade for Haason Reddick, who has yet to suit up for the New York Jets due to a contract dispute after being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles.
On paper, it sounds like a great option. Reddick is an incredible talent who would immediately improve the Cowboys defense, but don't hold your breath.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Reddick "isn't a viable option via trade due to cost."
Reddick has a base salary of $14.3 million for 2024. However, his issue with the Jets is the lack of a long-term contract, which is something the Cowboys could not afford. If Reddick was willing to play one season at his current price, Dallas could make things work, but he has shown no willingness to do so.
So, scratch him off of your wish list.
The most likely option for Dallas as things currently stand is to look around the league and attempt to poach pass rushers from practice squads. It will come at a low cost and serve as a temporary stop-gap until Parsons returns.
The team will also need second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland to step up in a big way.
It's not an ideal situation in Dallas, but it's something the team is going to have to find a way to make work.
