Cowboys' Micah Parsons could miss multiple weeks with ankle injury
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons was carted to the locker room during the team's Week 4 win over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.
Parsons' injury put a damper on the excitement of the team returning to the win column.
The All-Pro edge rusher's x-rays came back negative following the game, but he underwent an MRI on Friday to further assess the damage.
Unfortunately, Parsons was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain.
While Parsons is hopeful he will not be forced to miss a game thanks to the extra few days of recovery time after playing on Thursday, there is some concern he could be sidelined until after the team's Week 7 bye week.
Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported Parsons could miss 2-4 weeks.
He added, "Parsons has ten days to possibly get ready for the Steelers game. Based on the timeline of recovery playing in that game is doubtful."
Stephen Jones, meanwhile, says Parsons is week-to-week and could still suit up in Week 5.
With starting defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence also expected to miss multiple weeks, the Cowboys defense will have to call on its reinforcements for the next two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions.
It's a less than ideal situation for a defense that has been inconsistent throughout the first month of the season, but it will tell the NFL world a lot about the team's mental toughness and preparations moving forward.
