Cowboys should inquire about trade for five-time All-Pro receiver
The Dallas Cowboys got back into the win column in Week 4, with a hard-fought win over the division rival New York Giants. However, there are still some glaring weaknesses on the roster.
We know about the defensive line and recent injuries that have raised cause for concern, with Micah Parsons potentially missing multiple weeks and DeMarcus Lawrence a "prime candidate" for IR, but what about on the offensive side of the ball?
The running game has been inconsistent and has failed to produce at a high level, while the wide receivers have also been underwhelming.
Dallas seems to be shifting to Rico Dowdle as the leading running back, but behind CeeDee Lamb, the wide receivers leave a lot to be desired. Brandin Cooks has been a disappointment through four weeks. Jalen Tolbert has emerged as a solid option, but the Cowboys could still use an upgrade on the outside.
So, how about making a move ahead of the trade deadline for a former All-Pro wide receiver with reliable hands and great route-running ability? Enter Tennessee Titans pass catcher DeAndre Hopkins.
K.D. Drummond of The Cowboys Wire looked at some intriguing potential trade targets for the Cowboys, and Hopkins made the list.
He wrote, "Hopkins is dealing with yet another underdeveloped quarterback and the veteran simply doesn’t have that much time left in his career to waste. Now in his 12th season, he bounced back in 2023 to haul in 75 catches and surpass the 1,000-yard plateau for the seventh time in his career.
"Getting him to Dallas would solve the issues Dallas has had with Brandin Cooks, although the two aren’t similar in size or role. Pairing Hopkins with Lamb and TE Jake Ferguson would give the Cowboys an imposing arsenal at Dak Prescott’s disposal."
It's certainly a move the Cowboys should consider.
Outside of CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson, Dak Prescott's most reliable target has been... fullback Hunter Luepke.
Hopkins would be a great compliment to Lamb and give Prescott targets on all three levels of the field. Now, whether Jerry Jones would be willing to make a move remains to be seen, especially with his lackadaisical approach to improving the roster, but someone should get in his ear.
At the very least, it's a call worth making.
