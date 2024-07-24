Important dates for Dallas Cowboys 2024 training camp
The Dallas Cowboys made their way to Oxnard, CA on Tuesday July 23rd and will officially begin training camp on Wednesday, July 24 — although the opening press conference scheduled for then has been postponed because of Jerry Jones' ongoing paternity trial.
Of course, the story that dominated the day as the team made their way to the West Coast was the absence of CeeDee Lamb.
The star receiver is holding out for a new contract and is subject to fines for not attending camp.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys delay Jerry Jones training camp press conference
That situation will hopefully get figured out since the offense doesn't look nearly as potent without Lamb. Until then, the remaining players will get to work as the Cowboys look to defend their NFC East title. Below are all the dates you need to know to keep up with the franchise as they get back to work.
Key dates for Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Thurs., July 25: First practice
Frid., July 26: Open Practice (afternoon), Oxnard Fan Night (evening)
Sat., July 27: Opening Ceremony
Sun., July 28: Cowboys Back Together Weekend
Tues., July 30: First padded practice
Wed. July, 31: Heroes Appreciation Day presented by USAA
Fri. Aug 2: Open Practice
Sat. Aug. 3: Open Practice
Mon., Aug. 5: Open Practice
Tues., Aug. 6: Open Practice
Thurs., Aug. 8: Joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams
Fri., Aug. 9: Open Practice
Sun., Aug. 11: Preseason Week 1: Dallas at LA Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, NFL Network)
Tues. Aug. 13: Open Practice
Thurs. Aug. 15: Open Practice
Sat., Aug. 17: Preseason Week 2: Dallas at Las Vegas (10:00 p.m. ET, NFL Network)
Mon., Aug. 19: Open Practice
Tues., Aug. 20: Open Practice
Wed., Aug. 21: Open Practice
Thurs., Aug. 22: Break camp in Oxnard
Sat., Aug. 24: Preseason Week 3:Dallas vs. LA Chargers (4:00 p.m. ET, NFL Network)
