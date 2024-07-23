Cowboys training camp battles 2024: Who will be starting SS?
The Dallas Cowboys will feature multiple position battles during training camp.
One area worth highlighting is strong safety, which is completely open. History indicates that Mike Zimmer's defenses depend on both safeties' coverage abilities.
Currently, Malik Hooker starts at free safety for the Cowboys. The battle for the starting strong safety position will include names like Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell, and Juanyeh Thomas.
Here is a more in-depth analysis of the three options to watch for.
Donovan Wilson
The most experienced of the three, Donovan Wilson, He is recognized for his physical style and knack for delivering impactful tackles at critical junctures. Although he may have limitations in coverage, his physical approach can deter offensive players from attempting catches over the middle.
The veteran, now in his fifth year, had a productive 2023 season. Wilson amassed 88 tackles, defended three passes, made two interceptions, forced one fumble, and recovered two fumbles in 15 games.
While Wilson may not excel in coverage, he consistently positions himself effectively and has demonstrated great play recognition. However, his lack of speed could be a concern if receivers get past him, as he struggles to catch up to pass catchers.
Wilson's physical presence allows him to set the tone, fight through blocks, and drive opposing tight ends backward, making him an asset in run defense.
One area that may not be talked about enough with the former Texas A&M Aggies game is his ability to get after the quarterback. Over his five-year career, Wilson has racked up 8.5 sacks, 14 QB hits, and 19 pressures.
While he isn't as much of a ball hawk as some of his teammates, his long arms have led to some big plays.
Markquese Bell
It’s always great to see undrafted free agents (UDFAs) turn into unexpected success stories. That was the case with Markquese Bell, who initially joined the league as a safety in 2022 and then transitioned to linebacker in 2023.
After playing sparingly in 2022, Bell became a key player for the Cowboys’ defense the following year, finishing last season with 94 tackles, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and three tackles for loss.
Similar to Wilson, Bell has displayed physicality and the ability to fight through the line of scrimmage. One advantage Bell has over Wilson is his speed; he ran a 4.41 40-yard dash and can cover a lot of ground quickly. Despite not being the biggest linebacker, Bell shows impressive closing speed, which allows him to reach ball carriers rapidly and disrupt plays in the backfield.
Bell seems to have a good understanding of what the offense is trying to do pre-snap. This allows him to react quickly and efficiently in run defense and pass coverage
The former Florida A&M standout gained attention last season after switching to a new position. Perhaps Zimmer will keep Bell in the same role as last season. Sometimes it's best not to fix what's not broken.
Juanyeh Thomas
From one undrafted free agent to another, third-year safety Juanyeh Thomas is another name to keep an eye on.
Signed by Dallas after the 2022 NFL Draft, Thomas is recognized for his strong instincts and quick reactions, indicating his ability to handle coverage assignments.
He has a willingness to be physical, which could deter receivers and running backs. Although he is not the tallest, his frame and active hands make him a threat to break up passes. While he may not be the strongest tackler, his technique helps him bring ball carriers down.
The question is how much he can improve his game after just one season on the active roster.
--Enjoy More Cowboys News from Cowboys on SI--
Camp News: 5 stories to watch when Dallas Cowboys open training camp
Feeling the Frustration:Stephen Jones gets why fans are upset. Does it matter?
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
Making A Name: Which Dallas Cowboys running back will breakout in 2024?