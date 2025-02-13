Michael Irvin rips 'dumb sh*t' suggestion for Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin never holds back when he has a microphone in front of him, so when he stopped by TMZ Sports to discuss the team you knew the soundbites were coming.
Irvin was asked about the future of the Cowboys after a disappointing 7-10 season, and had some harsh words for anyone making a ridiculous suggestion regarding Dak Prescott.
Since signing his record-setting contract, people have been suggesting the team find a way to unload Prescott and his contract.
While that is virtually impossible at this stage, Irvin called out the "dumb sh*t" people are spewing.
Irvin stated, "That's talk of haters that want to keep some spinning mess going when you have all these teams out there fighting for a very important position."
Yes, Prescott was having a down year before his season-ending hamstring injury, but he is just one season removed from being the NFL MVP runner-up, an award many believed he should have won over Lamar Jackson.
Once Prescott was injured, the Cowboys focused more on running the ball and found success with a more well-rounded offense.
With the new coaching staff, it appears there will be a renewed focus on the run, and if the Cowboys can add more offensive playmakers in the offseason it will benefit Dak moving forward.
The hiring of Brian Schottenheimer, who is familiar with Dak and holds a strong relationship with the quarterback, also shows the Cowboys' dedication to him for the long-term.
So while people like to dream up wild scenarios and fantasy trades, it is a ridiculous waste of time. Good on Irvin for calling it out, and let's see how the team improves for its 2025 campaign. If Prescott struggles again, then let the wild suggestions resurface.
