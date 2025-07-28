Cowboys' Tyler Guyton bringing new intensity, ready for breakout year
The Dallas Cowboys will be counting on a youthful offensive line to protect quarterback Dak Prescott in the 2025 season.
In the past two NFL Drafts, the Cowboys have selected offensive linemen with their first-round selections.
This year, it was Alabama Crimson Tide offensive guard Tyler Booker, and last season, it was tackle Tyler Guyton.
Guyton had an up-and-down rookie season starting at left tackle for the franchise. According to Pro Football Focus, Guyton was graded as the 115th-best tackle in the league this past season out of 140.
When speaking with Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website, Walker told Guyton that he looked like he was playing "More pissed off than he has ever seen him." Guyton responded that that is exactly what he is doing.
It's hard to block out the noise in this day and age. Guyton has heard or seen the frustrations from the fanbase after his rookie season.
However, those who are doubting him may be feeding Guyton the exact motivation he needs for a dominant sophomore season..
Guyton knows what is at stake. Left tackle may be one of the hardest positions to play while protecting a right-handed quarterback. The mission is clear, and it seems Guyton is up for the challenge.
