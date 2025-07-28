Cowboys veteran RB 'consistently stood out' during first week of camp
The Dallas Cowboys did a complete overhaul of the running back room after losing the team's 2024 leading rusher, Rico Dowdle, early in NFL free agency to the Carolina Panthers.
Dallas went out and added veteran running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders before selecting Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Cowboys also have preseason sensation Deuce Vaughn and fullback Hunter Luepke to round out the group.
Entering training camp, there was no clear RB1, but with the first week of camp in the books the early pecking order is becoming more clear.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer raves about talent, 'professionalism' of Cowboys' rookie
While Blue has made some of the biggest plays in camp, it is Sanders who has been the model of consistency in the running and passing game, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.
"Dallas’ running back group has had some bright spots. Rookie Jaydon Blue seems to be more impactful with every practice," Machota wrote.
"Veterans Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams still remain the top two on the depth chart. Sanders has consistently stood out the most, both running and in the passing game."
MORE: Deuce Vaughn absence opens door for heralded Cowboys rookie to shine
There was initially some belief that Williams could end up as the leader in the clubhouse to win the starting role, but he'll now have to make up some ground on Sanders, who Cowboys fans are very familiar with thanks to his time with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.
Throughout his four years in Philly, Sanders rushed for 3,708 yards and 20 touchdowns, while adding 124 catches for 942 yards and three scores.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights & videos from Cowboys' first padded practice of 2025
Former NFL draft bust begins redemption arc in Cowboys' first training camp practice in pads
All-UFL standout gets first-team reps after shining at Cowboys camp
CeeDee Lamb, Joe Milton taunt Cowboys CB after blown coverage in first padded practice
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie