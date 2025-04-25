New Dallas Cowboys OL Tyler Booker jersey number revealed
The Dallas Cowboys threw a curveball in Round 1 of the NFL Draft by straying from conventional wisdom and taking an offensive lineman over a skill position player.
Tyler Booker immediately bolsters the offensive line with a player who has major shoes to fill after Zack Martin's retirement.
One day after being selected, Booker arrived at The Star with his family and proudly unveiled his new jersey number.
Booker, who wore No. 52 with the Alabama Crimson Tide, will be running it back and once again be wearing the number when he takes the field in Dallas.
Who joins Booker in the Cowboys' rookie class remains to be seen.
Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft will go down on Friday night, while Rounds 4 through 7 will take place on Saturday. Get your popcorn ready.
