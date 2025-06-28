Cowboys' Tyler Guyton works out at OL summit at UFC PI in Las Vegas
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Guyton is working to take a step forward during his sophomore campaign following an up-and-down season as an NFL rookie in 2024.
Guyton had his fair share of struggles as he transitioned to left tackle after being selected with a first-round pick out of Oklahoma, and he is committed to improving his game.
That led to Guyton participating in the Athlete's First "Big & Beautiful" offensive line summit, which was a three-day camp hosted by former Cowboys great Tyron Smith at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.
Among the drills players went through were working in the clinch on the mats and in the Octagon at the UFC PI.
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz, and others also attended the summit.
The summit also introduced the athletes to "Emsculpt, which helps players recover faster, build muscle more effectively, and ensure their bodies remain in top form, and Exomind, which offers much-needed support for the mental side of the game, helping players stay sharp and focused when it matters most."
"Big & Beautiful" wraps up on Saturday, June 28.
We will have to see how the OL summit helps Guyton continue improving his game when he heads to Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp on Monday, July 21.
