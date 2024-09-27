Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Tyler Smith gives epic quote about Roger Goodell, NFL refs

Tyler Smith wasn't looking to get fined, but the Dallas Cowboys All-Pro delivered an all-time quote comparing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to a mafioso when discussing refs.

Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys went into MetLife Stadium on Thursday night and came away with a much-needed win over the New York Giants.

While it was a big win for the Cowboys, who snapped a two-game losing streak, it wasn't all smiles.

Star edge rusher Micah Parsons was carted to the locker room with a foot/ankle injury during the game and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a foot injury.

Then, there were the refs.

Dallas was penalized 11 times for 89 yards throughout the night, with many of the calls leaving viewers scratching their heads. Even Al Michaels slammed the refs throughout the broadcast. Cowboys rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton ripped the refs on his way to the locker room, begging the NFL to make a change.

All-Pro guard Tyler Smith had a different approach, however.

When speaking to the media, Smith wanted to avoid a fine so he stayed away from flat-out criticism, but he did deliver an epic quote comparing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to a mafioso.

Smith was asked what he thought of the penalties and said, "I’m not gonna say it. Roger Goodell protects those guys like John Gotti."

Brilliant.

Using a John Gotti quote after taking down a New York team? Smith is wise beyond his years.

Now, hopefully he won't get fined.

