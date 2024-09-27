Micah Parsons injury update: Dallas Cowboys star set for MRI on Friday
The Dallas Cowboys came away with a big win over the division rival New York Giants on Thursday Night Football to end a two-game losing skid, but at what cost?
During the game, starting defensive ends Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence suffered injuries, with Parson getting carted to the locker room.
Parsons revealed after the game that x-rays on his foot and ankle were negative, but he must still undergo further testing.
MORE: DeMarcus Lawrence injury update: Cowboys DE shares latest on foot
On Friday, Parsons must undergo an MRI.
While the Cowboys organization is holding its breath and hoping the All-Pro avoids serious injury that would sideline him for an extended period of time, Parsons seems optimistic.
"Right now, I just iced it," Parsons said in the locker room after the game, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. "I know very little. I've got an MRI [Friday], and I'm going to try to get back next week."
Because the injury happened during a Thursday night game, Parsons will have three extra days of rest and recovery time ahead of Week 5.
If the diagnosis turns out to be promising, Parsons could suit up against the Pittsburgh Steelers when the two teams face off on Sunday Night Football on October 6 at Acrisure Stadium.
