Micah Parsons injury update: Dallas Cowboys star set for MRI on Friday

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons was carted to the locker room during Thursday night's win over the New York Giants, sparking concern in the organization.

Josh Sanchez

Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons injured in the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons injured in the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys came away with a big win over the division rival New York Giants on Thursday Night Football to end a two-game losing skid, but at what cost?

During the game, starting defensive ends Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence suffered injuries, with Parson getting carted to the locker room.

Parsons revealed after the game that x-rays on his foot and ankle were negative, but he must still undergo further testing.

On Friday, Parsons must undergo an MRI.

While the Cowboys organization is holding its breath and hoping the All-Pro avoids serious injury that would sideline him for an extended period of time, Parsons seems optimistic.

"Right now, I just iced it," Parsons said in the locker room after the game, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. "I know very little. I've got an MRI [Friday], and I'm going to try to get back next week."

Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboy
Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons on the sideline during a game against the New York Giants / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Because the injury happened during a Thursday night game, Parsons will have three extra days of rest and recovery time ahead of Week 5.

If the diagnosis turns out to be promising, Parsons could suit up against the Pittsburgh Steelers when the two teams face off on Sunday Night Football on October 6 at Acrisure Stadium.

