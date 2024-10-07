Jalen Tolbert gives credit to Brandin Cooks for Week 5 performance
The Dallas Cowboys won a nail-biter on Sunday Night Football, which turned into Monday Morning Football thanks to a 90-minute weather delay.
In a hard-fought contest, Jalen Tolbert ensured the road team got the victory when he hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass on fourth down. With 20 seconds left to play, he put his team on top 20-17 and they improved to 3-2.
Tolbert was asked to step up in this one due to the loss of veteran Brandin Cooks, who suffered an infection in his knee. While Cooks wasn't on the field, Tolbert gave him credit for being his mentor and said this win was for No. 3.
Tolbert caught seven passes on Sunday for 87 yards and a touchdown.
In addition to his game-sealing grab, he had the longest play of the game for either team when he caught a 48-yarder in the second quarter.
Through the first five games of the season, Tolbert has been more of a threat than Cooks, who was added as the WR2 last season. If he continues on this trajectory, the young wideout could surpass his mentor permanently on the depth chart.
