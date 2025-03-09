Cowboys Country

Cowboys re-sign versatile defender to multi-year contract

The Dallas Cowboys have secured safety Markquese Bell with a three-year contract.

Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell during warmups before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
The Dallas Cowboys continue to prioritize retaining home grown talent.

As ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported, veteran safety Markquese Bell has agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with the Cowboys.

At 26, Bell, heading into his fourth season with Dallas in 2025, has proven to be a versatile asset. He offers depth to the defense as a strong safety and linebacker.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defender played in nine games during the 2024 season, recording six tackles over 34 snaps. His season came to an end after he underwent surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder, an injury he sustained in Week 11 during a Monday night loss to the Houston Texans.

Despite an injury-hampered 2024, Bell delivered a breakout season in 2023 for the Cowboys, playing in all 17 games with 8 starts, logging 649 snaps, and recording 94 tackles, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and three tackles for loss.

The Florida A&M product joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

Bell has also provided valuable special teams play for Dallas, with 304 snaps over the past two seasons.

