Cowboys re-sign versatile defender to multi-year contract
The Dallas Cowboys continue to prioritize retaining home grown talent.
As ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported, veteran safety Markquese Bell has agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with the Cowboys.
At 26, Bell, heading into his fourth season with Dallas in 2025, has proven to be a versatile asset. He offers depth to the defense as a strong safety and linebacker.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defender played in nine games during the 2024 season, recording six tackles over 34 snaps. His season came to an end after he underwent surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder, an injury he sustained in Week 11 during a Monday night loss to the Houston Texans.
Despite an injury-hampered 2024, Bell delivered a breakout season in 2023 for the Cowboys, playing in all 17 games with 8 starts, logging 649 snaps, and recording 94 tackles, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and three tackles for loss.
The Florida A&M product joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2022.
Bell has also provided valuable special teams play for Dallas, with 304 snaps over the past two seasons.
