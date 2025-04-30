Cowboys' electrifying WR has chance to be pillar for franchise
Dallas Cowboys fans went into the 2025 NFL Draft hoping the team would add a receiver to help CeeDee Lamb this coming season.
However, after nine selections, the Cowboys ended the draft by selecting zero wide receivers. Now, that could be considered a bad move by some, but the front office believes in who they already have on the roster.
Receiver KaVonte Turpin blazed a trail on the special teams until this past season for the Cowboys. Now, the team is hoping Turpin can take it to the next level this upcoming season.
When speaking with the media this past Tuesday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer stated that he sees Turpin as more than a special teams weapon.
Turpin finished last season with 420 receiving yards and two touchdowns. However, with his former offensive coordinator being the head coach now, Turpin could see a different role this upcoming season.
Actually, the Cowboys will have to see Turpin take the next level. The franchise is counting on Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, and Ryan Flournoy to take the next step. However, none of those players have made an impact on the field like Turpin.
Turpin's speed would be trouble for any defense. Now, it is time for him to become a trustworthy target for Dak Prescott. They're going to obviously need it.
