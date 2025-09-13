Cowboys sign fan favorite WR to 53-man roster ahead of Week 2 vs Giants
The Dallas Cowboys are adding some depth to their wide receiver corps ahead of Week 2's home opener against the New York Giants on Sunday.
Per reports from ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are signing wide receiver Ryan Flournoy to the 53-man roster after placing defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on injured reserve.
Flournoy was waived by Dallas before signing to the practice squad after the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade with the Green Bay Packers. Despite appearing to have briefly parted ways, it's clear the Cowboys still love what they have in Flournoy.
A sixth-round pick out of Southeast Missouri State in the 2024 NFL Draft, Flournoy played in 11 games (one start) as a rookie last season while posting 10 catches for 102 yards.
Based on the special teams praise Flournoy has received from Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, it's likely he will see most of his action in that area.
"Over the past two or three weeks, I would say there's been no one that has played special teams more dominant than Ryan Flournoy," Schottenheimer said in August, via the official Cowboys website. "As a gunner he's been unstoppable, and he's done a really good job playing receiver with contested catches versus press release."
However, it's always possible he could push Jalen Tolbert for offensive snaps while playing behind CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and KaVontae Turpin.
The Cowboys and Giants will kick off from AT&T Stadium on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.
