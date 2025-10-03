Jerry Jones gives Cowboys fans reason to remain optimistic about 2025 season
Ever the optimist, Jerry Jones doesn't think fans need to give up on the Dallas Cowboys in 2025.
While speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked for reasons fans should still believe in this team. Despite their record of 1-2-1, Jones said their fight is the primary reason to keep hope alive.
"I think we're a fighting bunch. I think we will hang in there and fight it out. I think we can have some adversity early, and we've shown that we can come back and get our composure so to speak, and take the fight to 'em."
It's true that Dallas has shown plenty of fight this year. They were able to come back from a 13-3 against the New York Giants and secure an overtime win in Week 2. They were also down 13-0 against the Green Bay Packers before forcing overtime again, although that one ended in a tie.
The Cowboys deserve credit for how hard they fought in each instance, but the real concern is talent. Dallas has simply been outmatched on defense every week, struggling to make any stops.
So while Jones should be applauded for trying to find the silver lining, he should probably spend more time scanning the trade block, or even looking to free agency, for someone who can fill some of the holes on defense. That would lead to real optimism.
