Cowboys predicted to add impact pass-rusher, ball hawk cornerback in NFL mock draft
Through four games, it's clear that the Dallas Cowboys have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. It's even clearer that they have one of the absolute worst defenses ever assembled.
We can point fingers at the Micah Parsons trade all we want, but right now, it appears he would be nothing more than perfume on a pig. The Cowboys need to completely re-stock that side of the ball, which they can begin to do during the 2026 NFL draft.
That's exactly what happens in the latest mock draft from Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante. He predicts the first three rounds, and Dallas uses every pick on the defensive side of the ball.
Pick No. 11: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
Aside from James Houston, the Cowboys haven't been able to create much pressure on the opposing quarterback. That's why Infante has them bringing in Clemson's T.J. Parker with their first pick. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Parker could be an excellent building block due to his high ceiling.
"Clemson’s defense as a whole hasn’t lived up to expectations this year, but T.J. Parker is still a tremendous player with a high ceiling in the NFL. He had 11 sacks as a sophomore and flashed great burst, bend, and lower-body strength. He’s keeping up that impact play with two sacks in four games in 2025." - Infante
Parker has just two sacks through his first four games this season, but entered the year with 32 tackles for a loss and 16.5 sacks on his resume.
Pick No. 21 (via Packers): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
The Cowboys' secondary has been dreadful this season, so it makes sense that Infante would go for a cornerback with the team's second pick in Round 1. Here, he targets Tennessee's Jermod McCoy, who hasn't played in 2025 following an ACL tear suffered in January. Prior to the injury, he was one of the best in the nation.
"Though he hasn’t played yet in 2025, Jermod McCoy’s tape last season still warrants first-round consideration. He snagged four interceptions in 2024 and showed quick feet, hip fluidity, and strong closing ability. He’s long, competitive, and capable of handling field-side and boundary responsibilities." - Infante
As long as he looks like the same player when he returns to action, McCoy will be an early pick in 2026. For Dallas, he would fill a massive need and could help their defense start taking the ball away once again.
Pick 43: Zane Durant, DT, Penn State
The Cowboys stick with defense in the second round of Infante's draft, selecting Zane Durant from Penn State. Ideally, they would land a more traditional run-stuffer with Osa Odighizuwa and Solomon Thomas on the roster already, but Durant is a disruptive force who could make an impact in a rotation.
