Cowboys' Javonte Williams proves doubters wrong after September MVP performance
Dak Prescott's heroic efforts aside, there's another Dallas Cowboys player that deserves consideration as the team's offensive MVP of September – Javonte Williams.
The first-year Cowboys running back has exceeded the expectations of most through four weeks, even as the team has struggled to pick up wins.
Williams, who Dallas signed as a free agent addition this offseason, ranks sixth in the league in total rushing yards with 312. He ranks that highly despite the Cowboys running the ball only 35 percent of the time.
MORE: Cowboys stock report: Players on the rise, players falling after Week 4 tie
He's averaging five yards per carry with 63 carries, and he's scored four rushing touchdowns.
Along with George Pickens, Williams leads the Cowboys in first downs with 19. The next-best running back for Dallas at the moment, Miles Sanders, has 117 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries.
MORE: Javonte Williams rushed his way into Cowboys history
Williams had his share of doubters when the Cowboys picked him up this offseason. He had the strongest season in his career as a rookie for the Denver Broncos, and an ACL tear in Year 2 took time to recover from, but now, in Year 5, he's on pace to blow past his best season, in which he had 903 yards.
If he maintains his average of 78 ypg, he'll finish the season with 1,326. No Cowboys running back has had more than 1,300 rushing yards in the regular season since Ezekiel Elliott in 2019.
Not that bargain shopping is always the way to go but the Cowboys clearly got a steal with Williams. He inked a free agency deal for 1 year and $3 million. Only the running backs still on their rookie contracts like JK Dobbins and Trevor Etienne make less than Williams while producing at MVP levels through four weeks.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys unsatisfying tie in Week 4 vs Packers
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' blown opportunity vs. Green Bay Packers
Jerry Jones takes one final shot at Micah Parsons after Cowboys-Packers game
Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons share special on-field moment after Cowboys-Packers tie
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc