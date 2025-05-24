Cowboys urged to sign ex-division rival, Super Bowl champ to bolster secondary
One of the biggest question marks on the Dallas Cowboys roster, with OTAs underway, is in the secondary. Thanks to injuries, the Cowboys are thin at cornerback and could turn to a veteran who remains an NFL free agent.
Dallas' All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs is expected to miss the start of the 2025 season after suffering a season-ending knee injury for the second straight year, while third-round pick Shavon Revel is returning from a torn ACL of his own.
The Cowboys also lost star nickelback Jourdan Lewis during free agency.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys defender goes viral for being insanely jacked at OTAs
That leaves the Cowboys very thin at the position, so Moe Moton of Bleacher Report suggests the Cowboys could turn to Kendall Fuller, who played several seasons with the division rival Washington Commanders, and also secured a game-clinching interception for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.
"Dallas can bring in Fuller to shore up its pass coverage. He can line up outside to fill in for Diggs and transition into the slot if none of the young defensive backs impress in nickel duties," Moton wrote.
"The 30-year-old has extensive experience playing on the boundary and as a nickelback."
MORE: Cowboys 'favorite' emerging in MLB battle was under-the-radar signing
Throughout his career, Fuller has recorded 536 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, 16 interceptions, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and two touchdowns.
Last season with the Miami Dolphins, Fuller was limited to 11 games and recorded just 50 tackles and one fumble recovery.
If Fuller comes at an affordable price and fits into the Cowboys' bargain shopping strategy, he could be worth the risk and provide a solid stop-gap in the secondary until it gets back to full strength.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 NFL stars you forgot played for the Cowboys during their career
Cowboys predicted to start season with brutal losing streak by NFL analyst
CeeDee Lamb gets honest about shoulder rehab, 'grateful' for new season
Cowboys urged to make splash RB signing of former All-Pro by ex-NFL star