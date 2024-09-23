Cowboys urged to sign run-stuffing nose tackle amid D-line struggles
There’s no nice way to put it — the Dallas Cowboys defensive line has been a mess the past two weeks.
Derrick Henry bowled his way to 151 yards and two touchdowns while the Ravens as a whole went for 274 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. The week prior, Alvin Kamara had 115 yards and three touchdowns while the Saints finished with 190 on the ground with four total touchdowns.
As expected, Dallas lost both games and has taken a lot of criticism for their lack of physicality.
That’s why it’s no surprise Bleacher Report lists defensive tackle as a glaring weakness and says the Cowboys need to sign free agent Mike Purcell.
The BR staff praises Purcell as a run-stuffer while also pointing out the struggles for both Mazi Smith and Linval Joseph.
”Nose tackle was an issue for the Cowboys heading into the season as Mazi Smith had a disappointing rookie campaign. So far in 2024, Smith hasn't been any better with a 27.9 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus through two weeks, and Linval Joseph has struggled as well with a mark of 29.9.” — Bleacher Report
A veteran with eight years of experience, Purcell offers plenty of size at 6-foot-3 and 328-pounds. He’s also played in 90 games with 45 starts for the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos.
