Ashton Jeanty describes weird encounter with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has been connected to the Dallas Cowboys throughout the 2025 NFL draft process.
Not only is he the best running back in the class, which happens to be one of the team’s biggest needs, but he’s also a local prospect who played high school football in Frisco. Jeanty has expressed a desire to play for his hometown crowd, and was recently asked about this possibility by Kay Adams.
Jeanty was a guest on her show, “Up & Adams,” and again said it would “be a special opportunity” to play for Dallas. He added that it would be great to play for any team, but said it would be different since he grew up there.
Adams then asked if he met Jerry Jones, which he had. From there, the conversation started to get more interesting— as it often does when Jones is involved.
Adams asked what he was like and if he really is as he seems — ”a larger-than-life cartoon character?” Jeanty agreed, saying he walked into the room and Jones was holding a championship belt, “just looking at it.”
Jeanty wondered where they were headed with such a sight, but said it was a good meeting.
If Dallas wanted to add Jeanty, they would need to be willing to use their first pick (No. 12 overall) to bring him in. Even then, there’s no guarantee he will be on the board.
It’s also difficult to see them using such a pick at running back with other pressing needs. That said, if any back would be worth the investment, it would be Jeanty.
