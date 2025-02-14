Dallas Cowboys Valentine's Day cards are a mix of clever and cringe
In today's digital age, there is no better way to promote your brand or product than with social media. So any time a holiday or major event comes up, brands jump on the opportunity to to get in on the trend. That includes sports teams.
So with Valentine's Day officially here, the Dallas Cowboys thought they would spread some love to Cowboys Nation.
The official Cowboys account on X sent out several Valentine's Day cards featuring player name puns and they were met with mixed reactions.
You know they had to come in hot with Valentine's based on Dak Prescott and Brian Schottenheimer.
Not a bad start.
But how about Trevon Diggs and Asim Richards?
You see? Now we are starting to reach a bit.
The team bounced back with its Terence Steele and Osa Odighizuwa cards, but let's just hope the back of Osa's doesn't say, "It was nice while it lasted but now I have to leave."
Even the first-round draft pick and backup quarterback got in on the mix, which is when you know the team was really reaching.
Overall, the Cowboys get an A for effort, but F for the results.
Let's hope the 2025 offseason gets a better grade.
