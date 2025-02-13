NFL mock draft has Cowboys making blockbuster trade
Now that the 2024 season is officially in the books, all 32 NFL teams have shifted their focus to free agency and the NFL Draft. For the Dallas Cowboys, it's an opportunity to bolster talent at several positions of need.
With the offseason set to kick into full swing with free agency and the draft, there are plenty of projections and predictions regarding which direction the team should go.
A recent NFL.com mock draft by Dan Parr features the Cowboys making a blockbuster trade to add much-needed talent along the defensive line.
Parr has the Cowboys making no picks in the first round, instead using trading pick No. 12 to acquire former Defensive Player of the Year winner Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns.
Interestingly, the Browns then select Ashton Jeanty, a player who has been linked to the Cowboys since early this season.
"The Cowboys’ all-in mantra is back, baby. Jerry Jones isn’t going to sit on his hands and watch the NFC East run away from him, so he trades two first-rounders (this year’s and next year’s) for Myles Garrett," Parr wrote.
This is a trade that both Myles Garrett and the Cowboys players and fanbase would be on board with. Garrett made a plea for the Cowboys to draft him back in 2017 and Micah Parsons even stated that he would take a pay cut to bring Garrett on board.
Given the Cowboys front office's reluctance to trade away top picks and their frugality when it comes to adding new players, the trade doesn't appear likely.
However, if it were to happen, it would put the defense back on the map and give the Cowboys two of the top three defenders in the league.
