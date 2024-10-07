Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions Week 6 opening betting odds
The Dallas Cowboys are riding high after a huge win in Week 5 over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The team was able to overcome a number of key injuries and dug deep to come away with the much-needed win on the road.
Despite the big win, the oddsmakers aren't feeling too confident in the team heading into next week.
MORE: 4 winners & 3 losers in Cowboys Week 5: Jalen Tolbert hauls in game-winner
According to DraftKings, the Cowboys open as 3.5-point underdogs against the Detroit Lions.
The moneyline sits at +145. That means a $100 bet on the Cowboys to bring home the W would net you $145.
DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.
The oddsmakers also seem to think the game will be a shootout with the over/under set for 52 total points.
Kickoff between the Lions and Cowboys at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys massive Week 5 win over Steelers
4 winners & 3 losers in Cowboys Week 5: Jalen Tolbert hauls in game-winner
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Steelers on Week 5 SNF
4 pass rushers Cowboys can sign to fill in for Marshawn Kneeland
Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 5 Player of the Game