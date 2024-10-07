Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions Week 6 opening betting odds

The Dallas Cowboys open Week 6 as underdogs despite a huge win in Week 5.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Dak Prescott against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Dak Prescott against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are riding high after a huge win in Week 5 over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team was able to overcome a number of key injuries and dug deep to come away with the much-needed win on the road.

Despite the big win, the oddsmakers aren't feeling too confident in the team heading into next week.

According to DraftKings, the Cowboys open as 3.5-point underdogs against the Detroit Lions.

The moneyline sits at +145. That means a $100 bet on the Cowboys to bring home the W would net you $145.

DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy reacts against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The oddsmakers also seem to think the game will be a shootout with the over/under set for 52 total points.

Kickoff between the Lions and Cowboys at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Published
