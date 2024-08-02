Cowboys waive rookie wide receiver to make room for newly signed DEs
The Dallas Cowboys made a handful of roster moves on Thursday following last weekend's season-ending injury to defensive end Sam Williams.
Unfortunately, the moves led to one player being waived.
Undrafted free agent wide receiver Corey Crooms, who suffered a leg injury earlier this week, was waived by the Cowboys to make room for defensive ends Shaka Toney and Al-Quadin Muhammad.
MORE: Cowboys sign Micah Parsons' college teammate for additional DE depth
Crooms, who began his college career at Western Michigan before transferring to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, was having a strong start to training camp.
Crooms was working with Dallas' third-team unit.
If Crooms clears waivers, he will land on the Cowboys' injured reserve, according to the team's official website.
Following his release, the Cowboys still hold 12 wide receivers on the 91-man camp roster. Last week, the Cowboys signed a pair of UFL veterans: Deontay Burnett of the Arlington Renegades and Kelvin Harmon of the DC Defenders.
They join CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, KaVontae Turpin, Tyron Billy-Johnson, Ryan Flournoy, David Durden, Jalen Cropper, and Racey McMath on the roster.
