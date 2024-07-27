Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys sign pair of UFL veterans to add WR depth

The Dallas Cowboys are going back to the UFL to add a pair of wide receivers to add depth for training camp.

Josh Sanchez

Mar 30, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arlington Renegades wide receiver Deontay Burnett (21) catches a pass in front of Birmingham Stallions defensive back Chris Jackson (1) during the first half at Choctaw Stadium.
Mar 30, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arlington Renegades wide receiver Deontay Burnett (21) catches a pass in front of Birmingham Stallions defensive back Chris Jackson (1) during the first half at Choctaw Stadium. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Cowboys are once again looking to the UFL for reenforcements.

Dallas has not been shy about looking to the spring leagues in recent years, and they have found success doing so. This offseason, the Cowboys signed All-UFL linebacker Willie Harvey Jr., who played for the St. Louis BattleHawks, and former first-round pick Gareon Conley, who suited up for the DC Defenders.

Harvey led the UFL last season with 76 tackles. He also led all linebackers in tackles for loss, passes defended, and forced fumbles.

Linebacker and defensive back are obvious areas of need for the Cowboys when it comes to depth, and the latest dip into the UFL waters addresses another area of concern: wide receiver.

The Cowboys signed a pair of UFL wideouts who will come into camp. The players are Deontay Burnett of the Arlington Renegades and Kelvin Harmon of the DC Defenders.

Burnett was an undrafted free agent out of USC and bounced around a handful of practice squads and offseason rosters in the NFL. In 2023, he was named to the All-XFL team.

Harmon was a sixth-round draft pick by the Washington Commanders back in 2019, but injuries derailed his career.

The moves were made to bring in reenforcements as CeeDee Lamb continues his holdout and after sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy banged up his knee.

In 2022, the Cowboys signed USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin, who made the Pro Bowl as a return specialist in his rookie season. Last year, the team signed kicker Brandon Aubrey, who bolstered the Cowboys' kicking game and also made the Pro Bowl his rookie campaign, so the spring leagues have worked wonders in Big D before.

Perhaps the team could find another diamond in the rough.

Josh Sanchez

