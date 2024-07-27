Dallas Cowboys sign pair of UFL veterans to add WR depth

With the two receiver signings today, here are the #DallasCowboys leaders in career yardage for all receivers on the roster:



1. Brandin Cooks (9,273)

2. CeeDee Lamb (5,145)

3. Tyron Billy-Johnson (422)

4. Kelvin Harmon (365)**

5. Jalen Tolbert (280)

6. Deontay Burnett (210)**