Dallas Cowboys Week 1: Ranking top 5 Players of the Week
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a lopsided win in Week 1 on the road. It wasn't same as their shutout against the New York Giants in 2023 but the 33-17 win over the Cleveland Browns is still a huge confidence booster.
It's a great way to put a drama-filled offseason in the rearview mirror. After discussing nothing but contracts up until the start of this one, Dallas can finally dive into football topics.
MORE: Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Browns in Week 1 season opener
Looking back at this one, it was easy to see that Mike Zimmer's defense led the way.
That's why this week's top five rankings are loaded with players who fall under his command.
5. Brandon Aubrey, K
There was only one thing that didn't go Brandon Aubrey's way on Sunday. The second-year kicker was 4-of-4 on field goals but it should have been 5-of-5. And he would have tied the NFL record.
Aubrey easily drilled a kick from 66 yards out prior to the half but the coaching staff failed to call a timeout as the play clock expired. That led to a five-yard penalty which negated his kick.
Mike McCarthy toyed with the idea of letting him kick a 71-yarder and probably should have let him. If he hit that one, Aubrey would be all over the highlight-reels today. Having said that, it feels as though it's just a matter of time until he dethrones Justin Tucker.
4. DeMarvion Overshown, LB
He ended up being worth the wait.
A strong preseason showing ended with a season-ending injury for third-round pick DeMarvion Overshown in 2023. Now fully healthy, he had a debut to remember. Overshown flew all over the field and led the way with 11 tackles while adding a sack.
Dallas had issues at linebacker in 2023 but that's not going to be the case this year. Overshown was phenomenal but wasn't even the best at his position on Sunday.
3. DeMarcus Lawrence, DE
Micah Parsons gets the love since he's the younger, more explosive player but anyone who overlooks DeMarcus Lawrence is playing with fire. The veteran defensive end is one of the best in the business when it comes to setting the edge against the run. He did that with ease in this one, keeping Jerome Ford from bouncing any of his runs to the outside.
He was also able to pick up a couple of sacks. One was when Watson turned to avoid Parsons and ran right into No. 90. The second was on the final drive when he forced a fumble, nearly causing another turnover. He finished with eight pressures, proving that he's still a force.
2. Eric Kendricks, LB
Dallas took a lot of grief for their lack of outside free agency signings, but their biggest one has already paid off. Eric Kendricks had nine tackles, two sacks, and an interception in his debut.
Most importantly, he was the quarterback on the defense. He kept everyone on the same page as his knowledge of Mike Zimmer's defense proved to be invaluable.
1. Micah Parsons, LB
With their top two tackles out, the Browns knew it would be a tough day against Micah Parsons. The fourth-year linebacker moved all over the field and kept the offensive line confused.
He was in the backfield all day and had four tackles and a sack. His impact was felt far beyond his numbers and against a quarterback without the mobility of Deshaun Watson, Parsons might have had at least four sacks.
MORE: Cowboys' Micah Parsons makes play of the week
Parsons might not have put up the numbers his teammates did on defense but he deserved an assist on one of Lawrence's sacks as well as Kendricks' pick. He was the game-wrecker Dallas needed him to be and he made everyone around him better.
