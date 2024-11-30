Dallas Cowboys Week 13 rooting & watch guide for rejuvinated fan base
Wins in Week 12 and Week 13 have rejuvinated the Dallas Cowboys players and fan base. Micah Parsons even went as far as to say this team is capable of turning it around and making a run in the playoffs.
For that to happen, the Cowboys (5-7) not only need to take care of their business on the field but they'll also need some help.
That being the case, here's a rooting guide for Week 13 as the Cowboys are already done with their game and preparing for the Cincinatti Bengals next Monday.
Cardinals at Vikings: Root for Minnesota
Sam Darnold has been one of the best stories of the season. He's led the Vikings to a 9-2 start and this weekend, they host the 6-5 Arizona Cardinals. If Minnesota can secure another win, it would drop the Cards to 6-6, meaning the distance between them and Dallas for a Wild Card spot would shrink.
Titans at Commanders: Root for Titans
Former Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has 800 yards on the ground and 178 as a receiver this season for the Tennessee Titans. He had 119 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans last week, leading to an upset win. Dallas has to be rooting for another strong performance from Pollard as they take on the Commanders.
Washington is still 7-5 but a loss this week would put them within striking distance for Dallas. It could also set the stage for a huge meeting in Week 18 between the the two rivals.
Rams at Saints: Root for Saints
This one is a double-edged sword. The Rams are ahead of the Cowboys right now with a record of 5-6, so Dallas needs them to lose. The problem is New Orleans is 4-7 and a win would tie them with the Cowboys — and they have the head-to-head victory, giving them the edge.
Having said that, the Saints lost seven games in a row at one point this season. They have a greater chance of falling apart down the stretch than the Rams do.
Bucs at Panthers: Root for Panthers
Tanmpa Bay is ahead of the Cowboys as well with a record of 5-6. They're also on the schedule to face them in Week 16. If they have the same record after this weekend, there's a good chance Dallas can leap past them with a win. Root for the Panthers to pull off the upset.
Eagles at Ravens: Root against Philly.
The Cowboys aren't catching the 9-2 Eagles, but a loss would give them more motivation when they take on the Commanders in Week 16. Dallas will need the Eagles to win that game, so they don't need them to wrap up the division just yet. Now if they wrap it up in Week 16 before facing Dallas in Week 17, that would be ideal.
49ers at Bills: Root for Buffalo
The Cowboys lost to the 49ers but their NFC rival is still just 5-6 on the year. Buffalo doesn't mean anything to Dallas, so rooting for them on Sunday Night Football is the way to go. A loss for San Francsico would drop them to 5-7 and keep them in line with the Cowboys.
