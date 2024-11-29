Legendary QB can't stop saying great things about Cowboys' Mike McCarthy
In front of a national audience, the shorthanded Dallas Cowboys were able to secure their first home win of the season on Thanksgiving Day. Hosting the New York Giants, Dallas put together their most complete performance of the year, winning 27-20.
Being the featured game on FOX, that meant Tom Brady was on the call and there were no shortages of storylines to follow. From his attempt to claim he liked Turducken, to his questionable nickname creation, Brady was drawing plenty of attention to himself.
Brady was also discussing the actual game which led to him heaping praise on Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback said that McCarthy is a "great leader of men," while adding that he's excellent at developing quarterbacks.
Throughout the 2024 season, McCarthy has been on the hottest of seats in the league. Jerry Jones sent him into the season without a new deal, and the speculation all year has centered on who will replace him.
As Brady pointed out, McCarthy has won at the highest level and he's been excellent at helping his QB succeed. Cooper Rush is a perfect example of this, with him and McCarthy combining for a 7-3 record. Think back to the 2015 season when Jason Garrett couldn't buy a win without Tony Romo and you'll understand how important that record is.
Not only has Rush played well under McCarthy, but Prescott elevated his game to the point where he was a legitimate MVP candidate in 2023.
The odds are still in favor of Dallas moving on but hearing Brady praise McCarthy makes Jones' recent claim that McCarthy has a shot to return seem less illogical.
