Cowboys win rare bidding war on key free agent to show 'selective aggressiveness'
The Dallas Cowboys have taken their fair share of critcism to start NFL free agency after a predictable slow start, but the team has been "selectively aggressive" in improving key parts of the roster.
Dallas has been active locking up its special teams stars, with the latest being All-Pro punter Bryan Anger.
As it turns out, the Cowboys were engaged in a bidding war and came out on top.
MORE: Cowboys secure final core piece to special teams
Per reports, the Cowboys could have lost out on Anger after a pursuit from the Denver Broncos.
"Per source, Broncos went hard after punter Bryan Anger today but he’s going back to Dallas after agreeing to terms with Cowboys (2 years, $6.4m)," Mike Klis of 9News wrote on X.
Showing the team engaged in a bidding war and came out on top does signal a different approach this offseason.
While it may not have been flashy, Dallas will bring back a key piece to the team who has been a consistent player at a high level.
