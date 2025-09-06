Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys working on 'record-setting' deal with star player

The Dallas Cowboys locked up DaRon Bland recently and could be agreeing to another massive deal with a star player.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Despite the loss in Week 1, the Dallas Cowboys came away from their season opener with plenty of reasons to feel confident in themselves.

One of the more positive takeaways was the performance of the offensive line. Not only did Dak Prescott go through the game without being sacked, they opened enough holes for the running backs to rip off 119 yards on 22 carries (5.4 yards per attempt).

Several players deserve credit for that effort, but Tyler Smith has been the leader of the group over the past couple of seasons. Now, he could be paid like the superstar he's become.

According to Clarence Hill, the Cowboys are working on a "record-setting contract" for the 2022 first-round pick.

Trey Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs is currently the highest-paid guard in the league after signing a four-year, $94 million contract extension in July.

Tyler Smith is likely to surpass that average of $23.5 million with any deal he signs. The fourth-year Tulsa product has developed into one of the more consistent guards in the entire NFL. He's excellent in pass protection and an absolute mauler in the run game.

In 2024, Smith made his second consecutive Pro Bowl team and was a Second-Team All-Pro in the year prior.

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
