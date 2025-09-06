Dallas Cowboys working on 'record-setting' deal with star player
Despite the loss in Week 1, the Dallas Cowboys came away from their season opener with plenty of reasons to feel confident in themselves.
One of the more positive takeaways was the performance of the offensive line. Not only did Dak Prescott go through the game without being sacked, they opened enough holes for the running backs to rip off 119 yards on 22 carries (5.4 yards per attempt).
Several players deserve credit for that effort, but Tyler Smith has been the leader of the group over the past couple of seasons. Now, he could be paid like the superstar he's become.
MORE: Cowboys fans shouldn't worry about CeeDee Lamb's disappointing season opener
According to Clarence Hill, the Cowboys are working on a "record-setting contract" for the 2022 first-round pick.
Trey Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs is currently the highest-paid guard in the league after signing a four-year, $94 million contract extension in July.
MORE: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott gives his side of Jalen Carter spitting incident
Tyler Smith is likely to surpass that average of $23.5 million with any deal he signs. The fourth-year Tulsa product has developed into one of the more consistent guards in the entire NFL. He's excellent in pass protection and an absolute mauler in the run game.
In 2024, Smith made his second consecutive Pro Bowl team and was a Second-Team All-Pro in the year prior.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys heartbreaking loss to Eagles in Week 1
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' loss vs. Eagles in Week 1
It took just one game for Cowboys' Sam Williams to tire of Micah Parsons questions
Dak Prescott was clearly best player on field for Dallas Cowboys in loss vs. Eagles
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc