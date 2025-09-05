Cowboys fans shouldn't worry about CeeDee Lamb's disappointing season opener
The Dallas Cowboys' hopes of playing spoiler to the Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener came up just short.
The Eagles would take the Week 1 win 24-20, but the Cowboys proved they can compete with the top competition in the NFL.
Actually, the Cowboys had a chance to pull off the upset on Thursday night. Unfortunately, in the biggest play of the game, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb would have his fourth drop of the game.
Normally, a drop by a receiver who is making a full extension dive to make a play doesn't see a lot of scrutiny. However, when it's your fourth drop, the haters are going to be coming out of their caves.
The Cowboys are not in a situation to even have a chance to win without Lamb. Lamb led both teams in receiving yards with 110 yards, but the drops are the story of the game.
So, should fans be worried about Lamb moving forward? In my opinion, this was just a bad game for one of the best receivers in the game.
Lamb was quick to take accountability for his play, which is what a great leader does. All I can say is the New York Giants are going to be in trouble next week because Lamb is looking to make a statement.
