Cowboys ‘worst-case’ scenario on offense would be nightmare in 2025
On the heels of a 7-10 campaign, the Dallas Cowboys are focused on improving this season.
They’re showing more enthusiasm under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and added a game-changing wideout in George Pickens. They’ve also addressed the running back position with Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Jaydon Blue, and Phil Mafah joining.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys predicted to take best RB in class during 2026 NFL draft
These moves have Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine saying the team’s “best-case scenario” in 2025 will be a comeback season for their offense. He stated that they had all the tools for that to happen.
”If it all comes together, Prescott should return to form and the Cowboys will have one of the most dangerous offenses in the league.” — Ballentine
As for the ”worst-case Scenario,” Ballentine said that would be the offensive line struggling. He believes poor play up front would be the only thing that could derail this offense.
”It's hard to see this being a good offense if the young offensive line doesn't take the next step. They have to clear run lanes for the revamped backfield and give Prescott time to find Pickens deep. If they can't do that, there's going to be a lot of frustration in Dallas.” — Ballentine
This scenario would lead to justified frustration among the front office and fanbase alike. Dallas used a lot of draft capital recently on the offensive line, and they boast three first-round picks — Tyler Smith (2022), Tyler Guyton (2024), and Tyler Booker (2025.)
With that much invested, this should be the strength of the offense. If it’s not, it will be hard to overcome.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons returns to Cowboys practice field at minicamp with welcomed twist
Cowboys 'near-perfect' offseason ranks among top in the NFL
CeeDee Lamb vs George Pickens comparison is closer than fans may think
Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Netflix documentary series gets official release date