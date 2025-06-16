Cowboys Country

Cowboys ‘worst-case’ scenario on offense would be nightmare in 2025

After focusing on their offensive line in Round 1 of the NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys would be furious if this ‘worst-case scenario’ came true.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
On the heels of a 7-10 campaign, the Dallas Cowboys are focused on improving this season.

They’re showing more enthusiasm under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and added a game-changing wideout in George Pickens. They’ve also addressed the running back position with Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Jaydon Blue, and Phil Mafah joining.

These moves have Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine saying the team’s “best-case scenario” in 2025 will be a comeback season for their offense. He stated that they had all the tools for that to happen.

”If it all comes together, Prescott should return to form and the Cowboys will have one of the most dangerous offenses in the league.” — Ballentine

As for the ”worst-case Scenario,” Ballentine said that would be the offensive line struggling. He believes poor play up front would be the only thing that could derail this offense.

Dallas Cowboys LT Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

”It's hard to see this being a good offense if the young offensive line doesn't take the next step. They have to clear run lanes for the revamped backfield and give Prescott time to find Pickens deep. If they can't do that, there's going to be a lot of frustration in Dallas.” — Ballentine

This scenario would lead to justified frustration among the front office and fanbase alike. Dallas used a lot of draft capital recently on the offensive line, and they boast three first-round picks — Tyler Smith (2022), Tyler Guyton (2024), and Tyler Booker (2025.)

With that much invested, this should be the strength of the offense. If it’s not, it will be hard to overcome.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

