Cowboys’ WR CeeDee Lamb discusses the legacy of wearing No. 88
The Dallas Cowboys hit a home run during the 2020 NFL draft when they selected Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the first round.
They knew right away he would be a difference-maker, which is why Jerry Jones wanted him to wear the No. 88. Lamb obliged and joined a list of great Dallas receivers including Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin, and Dez Bryant.
Lamb spoke with actor Keegan-Michael Key during Fanatics Fest in New York City and said he knows he’s carrying on a legacy. He added that he speaks with the rest of the 88 club and takes their advice. Lamb added that he believes he wears the number for them as well, and hopes he makes them proud.
“I’m not just wearing a jersey for myself, but obviously for everyone else in between and I hope I’m making them proud right now.”
Lamb was also seen hanging out with Bryant during the event at the Javits center, as the 88 brotherhood was well represented.
Heading into his sixth season in the league, Lamb has 496 receptions for 6,339 yards and 38 touchdowns. He’s one of the highest-paid wideouts in the game and is expected to put up big numbers again with Dak Prescott healthy again.
