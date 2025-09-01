Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Young pass rushers must shine, Latest injury updates

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Monday, September 1.

Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We're finishing off the long weekend with Labor Day, but most of the focus and attention is on the NFL opener against the division rival, Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, in just three days.

Dallas returned to the practice field on Sunday afternoon and began their final preparations for Thursday night's primetime showdown.

MORE: Cowboys team captains named for 2025 NFL season, team picks 6 players

The Cowboys are entering the game as a bit of an unknown following the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade, which shook up the NFC landscape, but it's an exciting time as the team kicks off a new era -- and, if you're DaRon Bland, you're doing that as a much richer man after Sunday's contract extension.

In the coming days, we should get an updated depth chart and official injury report, so buckle up for the first game week of the new season.

While we wait to see what the week brings, let's check out some of the headlines and news making waves online that we may have missed throughout the busy holiday weekend.

MORE: Eagles name starting CBs, give Cowboys WRs opportunity to feast in Week 1

Cowboys' young pass rushers must shine

The Cowboys Wire takes a look at some of the team's young pass rushers who must step up to replace Micah Parsons for Dallas' defense moving forward.

Latest Cowboys injury news

With the Cowboys returning to practice on Sunday afternoon, we learned a handful of injury updates leading up to Week 1. Blogging the Boys has the latest on some of the team's top stars.

