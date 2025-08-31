Cowboys team captains named for 2025 NFL season, team picks 6 players
In just four days, the Dallas Cowboys will kick off the 2025-26 NFL regular season with a primetime showdown against the division rival, Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
In anticipation of the team's 2025 campaign, head coach Brian Schottenheimer announced the team captains after a close vote.
Schottenheimer revealed the plan was for the Cowboys to roll into the season with just four captains, but because of the closeness of the vote the team decided to give six players the honors.
As you may expect, star quarterback Dak Prescott was among the team captains, but who got the nod on the defensive side of the ball following Micah Parsons' departure?
The 2025 Dallas Cowboys captains are:
- Dak Prescott, quarterback
- CeeDee Lamb, wide receiver
- Osa Odighizuwa, defensive tackle
- Donovan Wilson, safety
- Brandon Aubrey, kicker
- CJ Goodwin, cornerback/special teams
All of the players are deserving of the honor and will play a key role in the team's success as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 season and aim to to set a positive tone in the post-Parsons era.
The Cowboys make the trip to Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 4. Kickoff between Dallas and Philly is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
