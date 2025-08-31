Cowboys Country

Cowboys team captains named for 2025 NFL season, team picks 6 players

The Dallas Cowboys have named team captains for the 2025-26 NFL season, with six players getting the honor after a close team vote.

Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb walk off the field after a game against the Atlanta Falcons
Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb walk off the field after a game against the Atlanta Falcons / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In just four days, the Dallas Cowboys will kick off the 2025-26 NFL regular season with a primetime showdown against the division rival, Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

In anticipation of the team's 2025 campaign, head coach Brian Schottenheimer announced the team captains after a close vote.

Schottenheimer revealed the plan was for the Cowboys to roll into the season with just four captains, but because of the closeness of the vote the team decided to give six players the honors.

MORE: Jerry Jones puts extra pressure on Dak Prescott after Parsons trade

As you may expect, star quarterback Dak Prescott was among the team captains, but who got the nod on the defensive side of the ball following Micah Parsons' departure?

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2025 Dallas Cowboys captains are:

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' unofficial depth chart for Week 1 of 2025 NFL season vs Eagles

All of the players are deserving of the honor and will play a key role in the team's success as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 season and aim to to set a positive tone in the post-Parsons era.

The Cowboys make the trip to Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 4. Kickoff between Dallas and Philly is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

