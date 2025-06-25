Cowboys' Zack Martin selection one of the greatest picks in past 25 years
Leading up to the 2014 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys were showing interest in Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel. Or, at least team owner Jerry Jones was.
As fate would have it, Manziel was still on the board when the Cowboys were on the clock at No. 16 overall. Jones wanted to pull the trigger on Johnny Football, but cooler heads prevailed as they took Notre Dame's Zack Martin.
That proved to be the right move as Martin had a stellar 11-year career. He retired ahead of the 2025 season, but is still praised as one of the top picks in recent history. In fact, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon called it the 16th best selection over the past 25 years.
Zack Martin - Round 1 (16th overall) by the Cowboys in 2014
"Only 13 players in NFL history have earned more first-team All-Pro honors than Martin (seven). He’ll eventually be in Canton. He probably should have been the No. 1 pick in this draft (it’s him or Khalil Mack)." - Gagnon, Bleacher Report
Gagnon excluded top 10 picks from his ranking, but even with them included, it's hard to see Martin excluded from the list.
He proved to be one of the greatest guards in the league throughout his career and will surely be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
