Dallas Cowboys zeroing in on running backs coach candidate
The Dallas Cowboys have started a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. No, Jerry Jones isn't the new head coach, no matter what you saw in Schottenheimer's opening press conference.
Now, it is up to Schottenheimer to build a staff that will have the Cowboys ready to compete for an NFC title next season.
MORE: Who is David Overstreet II? What to know about new Cowboys DB coach
The Cowboys have added Matt Eberflus as the defensive coordinator and Klayton Adams as the offensive coordinator.
Schottenheimer is still filling out other assitant openings, including the running backs coach opening. The Cowboys may already have their choice set to interview.
Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram is reporting that the Cowboys are bringing in Oregon Ducks running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples to interview for the same position.
A Texas native, Samples has been the running backs coach at SMU and Oregon. Samples was also the wide receivers coach for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 and has coached wide receivers at Texas and Arizona State.
This season, the Ducks rushed for 2,234 yards, averaging 171.8 yards per game. Oregon was also the number one seed in the College Football Playoff.
Samples has NFL coaching experience, and with Texas ties, maybe being a part of the Cowboys organization would be a dream come true.
Schottenheimer will not have the ability to go through a growth stage, as this team is looking to win now. Hiring the right pieces is vital.
