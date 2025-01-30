Dan Patrick takes Schotty shot at Jerry Jones' press conference performance
It already feels like one thousand years have passed since Brian Schottenheimer was announced as the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
This past Monday, the franchise held their introductory press conference for Schottenheimer, and it was a doozy.
MORE: Cowboys interested in offensive coordinator fired two years in a row
In no surprise to anyone who has followed this team for the last 30 years, owner Jerry Jones found a way to make the moment about himself.
Dan Patrick, Sports Center and radio host legend, couldn't help but laugh at Jones' performance during the press conference.
Here's a clip of some of what Patrick had to say about the press conference:
Patrick highlighted the fact that Jones continued to call the hiring of Schottenheimer a risk. Jones definitely wanted the media to know that Schottenheimer is a risky hire.
However, like Patrick mentioned, it's a risk that Jones never had to make. Sure, Jones' speech at the press conference is to cover himself for inevitably firing Schottenheimer a lot earlier than most would expect.
But Jones has to realize that his words during the press conference did not give fans the feeling that Schottenheimer has his vote of confidence.
No matter what anyone thinks, it's too late now. Schottenheimer is the new head coach, while the owner of the franchise deems it a risk.
What is life without a few risks? Well, it's probably not getting to the NFC Championship since 1995. Roll the dice, Jerry!
