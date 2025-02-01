Who is David Overstreet II? What to know about new Cowboys DB coach
The Dallas Cowboys' quest to fill out new head coach Brian Schottenheimer's staff is moving quickly, with the hiring of all three coordinators already filled, and other assistants being filled in.
Now, according to reports from ESPN's Todd Archer, they have brought in another talented young assistant to the fold, hiring Bears defensive backs coach David Overstreet II as the team's new cornerbacks coach.
So what drew the Cowboys to the 41-year-old with just a few years of coaching experience? Smart money would be on new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
Overstreet began his coaching career in 2018 as a defensive quality control coach with the Indianapolis Colts under Eberflus, where he was eventually promoted to defensive backs coach in 2021.
He then followed Eberflus to Chicago when he took over the head coaching position for the Bears in 2022, serving as the assistant defensive backs coach and nickel backs coach in that time.
During that time he was instrumental in the development of multiple players, including Elijah Hicks, Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon, Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson. He also helped the Bears improve from the 25th-ranked pass defense in 2023 to the 16th-ranked unit in 2024.
Before heading to the NFL as a coach, Overstreet was a four-year starter at safety for the Missouri Tigers, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors on multiple occasions. He eventually went undrafted, before taking a hiatus from football, and eventually making his way into coaching at the community college level in 2015 with Holmes CC in Mississippi. Overstreet then moved to Garden City Community College in Kansas, before finally getting his NFL break.
A Dallas native, Overstreet is the son of David Overstreet II, who was a promising young NFL talent in the early 80's. Overstreet's father was killed in a car accident in 1984 when he was just over a year old.
