Cowboys at least do one thing right per NFLPA annual report card

It may not have been a memorable season for the Dallas Cowboys; however, the team does have something to be proud of with the recent NFLPA report card.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Most will put the 2024-25 Dallas Cowboys season in a dumpster fire, which is probably a good place for it to be.

However, if you are a glass-half-full fan, it is still okay to find positives from this past season. Even if you have to find things from off the field.

The NFLPA recently released their annual report cards from the season, and the Cowboys have plenty to be proud of.

The franchise ranks 10th overall in the league, with only the training room and training staff ranking in the bottom five.

The Cowboys scored big when it came to the locker room, weight room, and the way the staff handled families.

The team also scored an A with their head coach. A score that is decided by how players perceive the coach treats the locker room. You know, someone should thank Mike McCarthy, wherever he might be.

Dallas Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys fan cheers during the second half against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The highest score for the Cowboys was from how the franchise treated families. The Cowboys ranked fourth in the league in that category.

All in all, the Cowboys had a very strong season when it came to the approval of the players. This report has to please owner Jerry Jones, and one has to think he will be thanking himself for all this greatness.

