Jerry Jones praises Jerry Jones in Dallas Cowboys' farewell to Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys' search for a new head coach is on after officially parting ways with Mike McCarthy on Monday morning.
Shortly after announcing the news, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones released a statement discussing the team's decision to move on from their head coach.
In typical Jerry Jones fashion, Jerry made sure to praise himself before addressing McCarthy and what went into the decision.
MORE: 4 candidates to replace Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach
"Throughout Mike McCarthy's tenure here, including the last several weeks, I have been very complimentary of the job he has done," Jerry Jones wrote. "That has applied to our record over that time period, our team unity and culture, Mike's qualifications and track record of success, and on a personal level as a tremendous human being.
"I have great respect for Mike, and he has led the team through some very unique and challenging times during his tenure."
The statement closed with, "We will commence a search process immediately to hire the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys."
MORE: 3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
Had Jerry Jones not dragged the McCarthy situation out, the Cowboys could already be deep in their head coaching search.
Teams around the league with head coaching vacancies are already on their second round of interviews, have interviewed playoff coaches, or even hired their next head coach, while the Cowboys are starting from square one.
Let's see how it all plays out, but one thing is for sure: With Jerry Jones leading the charge, anything is possible.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
7 former Dallas Cowboys players to root for in the NFL Playoffs
Way too early look at 7 NFL free agents Cowboys can target
Could Cowboys target College Football Playoff star in NFL Draft?
Ashton Jeanty wants Cowboys to be his NFL home & he's making it clear
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc