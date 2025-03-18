Cowboys' Dante Fowler Jr. fired up for 2nd stint with team after free agency reunion
Dante Fowler Jr. has been playing a game of musical chairs in the NFC East over the past few years.
Following an initial stint with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 and 2023, the veteran defensive end followed his former defensive coordinator turned head coach, Dan Quinn, out east to the Washington Commanders in 2024.
After a season in the nations capital Fowler Jr. opted to return to the Cowboys last week, signing a one-year free agent contract.
"It feels amazing to be back, I'm definitely happy to be here in Dallas," Fowler Jr. told DallasCowboys.com. "I'm ready to get going with the guys for sure. I'm definitely excited to be back in this defense and to help get this defense to be one of the top defenses in the league and to help the team get some wins."
During his first run in Dallas, Fowler Jr. appeared in 34 games and recorded 40 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles.
In his lone season in Washington, the former 2015 first-round pick proved just how productive he can be when playing away from attention-getting players like Pro Bowlers Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.
Fowler Jr. recorded 39 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 20 pressures, and a pick-six last season with the Commanders. He credited his breakout season in Washington thanks to his first run in Dallas.
"It was pretty big, just to be able to go out there and show the people that I'm still here and be able to produce at a high level," Fowler Jr. said. "I felt really confident going into this season especially with these past two years getting to work from coach [Aden Durde], Micah [Parsons] and [DeMarcus Lawrence] with the d-line group that we had."
"I definitely took a lot from that and learned a lot from these past couple of years and took that to Washington and just put it all out there and let my work show for itself."
At 30 years old and with a group featuring plenty of young names, including Mazi Smith, Sam Williams, and Marshawn Kneeland, the 11-year veteran is eager to step up in his return as a leader for a unit that ranked 28th in total defense in 2024.
"Being that vet that can lead on the young guys, lead by a good way, try to develop them in a good way, lead by being an example," Fowler Jr. said. "Just going there and setting the tone for my defense and getting wins and sacking the quarterback."
Over the past three seasons, Fowler Jr. has played and thrived under the guidance of Dan Quinn and will now look forward to learning and playing under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
"He can get a lot out of me to be honest with you just because I still have a lot out there to prove and to put out there," Fowler Jr. said. "I'm looking forward to playing in this defense, I'm ready to go out there and lay it all on the line."
What excites the long-time defender the most about his return is the opportunity to team up again with the likes of Parsons and the recently extended Osa Odighizuwa.
Players that Fowler Jr. knows his game can continue to operate at a high level thanks to their ability to command double teams and create rushing lanes.
"I love this defensive line, the sky is the limit," Fowler said. "Shoutout to Osa [Odighizuwa], just being with him and seeing how hard he worked to where he's at now, I'm definitely excited to be with him again. I love playing with Micah [Parsons], I love him, he's one of my favorite players in the league."
