Cowboys' 2023 UDFA receiver making positive impressions early in camp
The Dallas Cowboys are just two days into training camp, but there have already been a few standouts. Luckily for the Cowboys, the standouts have been at a big position of need: wide receiver.
One of those standouts has been 2023 undrafted free agent David Durden.
Before the season, Durden was named a "dark horse" at the position, and he's living up to that label. According to Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com, Durden has been receiving praise from Cowboys wide receivers coach Robert Prince during individual drills.
MORE: Cowboys training camp has surprise standout no one saw coming
Durden joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of West Florida following the 2023 NFL Draft. He checks in at 6-foot-1, 204 pounds, and has 4.4 speed and can line up all over the formation.
Durden had been named as the "most overlooked prospect" in last year's draft class, but his opportunity to make a splash as a rookie was cut short after suffering an ACL injury late in training camp.
Now, fully healthy, he's making the best of his second opportunity.
Let's see if Durden can continue to impress the coaching staff as training camp goes on, because he has a real opportunity to make the roster at a position of need.
