Deion Sanders, Jerry Jones would be disastrous match for Dallas Cowboys
Until Deion Sanders gives Jerry Jones a straight-up "no" regarding the Dallas Cowboys head coaching vacancy, there are going to be salacious headlines and wild speculation about what Coach Prime could bring to the NFL.
You'll even get some ridiculous trade ideas suggesting the Cowboys take on $104 million in dead cap space to trade Dak Prescot to the Tennessee Titans for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft so they can reunite Coach Prime with his son Shedeur in the NFL.
Now, none of that is going to happen.
Deion coming to Dallas is slightly believable and possible with the Colorado rockstar considered a "top candidate" for the job, but it would be a disaster in Dallas.
During Tuesday's edition of ESPN's morning show Get Up!, Louis Riddick explained why Deion and Jerry is anything but a match made in heaven. Coach Prime is the "ultimate alpha" and used to calling the shots. Jerry Jones is, well, he's Jerry Jones, and he's as stubborn as he is senile.
Coach Prime to Dallas is a lot of things; entertaining being No. 1.
Could it lead to wins? Maybe. Could it lead to Dallas becoming a hot free agent destination? Possibly. Would it be an epic clown show? Absolutely.
But it would make headlines, and you know that's what Jerry loves.
You just have to wonder if Coach Prime would be willing to leave the mountains in Boulder to test his sanity.
